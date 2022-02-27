Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years.
ERC stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.07.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.