Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years.

ERC stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

