Texas Pacific Land Co. (TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 on March 15th

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend payment by 118.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Texas Pacific Land has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $53.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

NYSE TPL opened at $1,065.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,229.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 35.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.