LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 on March 14th

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $15.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

