Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.62.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $121.11. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.