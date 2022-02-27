Marlin (POND) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $22.59 million and $16.62 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00046932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.61 or 0.07129166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,396.25 or 0.99893909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00050985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

