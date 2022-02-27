Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Purchases $19,542.50 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CFO Andrew D. Wolff purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.17 per share, with a total value of $19,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Trupanion by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Trupanion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

