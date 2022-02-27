AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

ANAB stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.25 and a beta of 0.21.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,936,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

