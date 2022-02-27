Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $593.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after purchasing an additional 147,703 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 148,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,350,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 311,564 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

