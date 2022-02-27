Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of ATRS opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $593.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.63.
About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
