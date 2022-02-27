Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

