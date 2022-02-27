MML Investors Services LLC Has $852,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 3.45% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 1,804.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the third quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVLU opened at $25.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

