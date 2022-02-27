MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.70. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Citigroup began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. FBN Securities dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.37.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.