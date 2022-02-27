California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.80 Million Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.85.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

