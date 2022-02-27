iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Trading 3.1% Higher

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.84 and last traded at $61.84. 33,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 67,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.31.
