Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.62. 95,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 179,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

