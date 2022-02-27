Piper Sandler Trims RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price to $18.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. RealReal’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $264,253.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.