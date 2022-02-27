ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $136.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $119.90 on Friday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

