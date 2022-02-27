Piper Sandler Trims Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price to $10.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RSKD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

NYSE RSKD opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

