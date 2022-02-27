JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $77.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Shake Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.41.

Shares of SHAK opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.94, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 412.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 42.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 134.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.8% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

