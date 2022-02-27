10,392 Shares in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFAQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

AFAQ opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

