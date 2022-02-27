UBS Group AG Sells 851 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.98% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $28,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28.

