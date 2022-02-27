Cowen Trims Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price to $15.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPCE. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.53.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,873,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after buying an additional 414,668 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

