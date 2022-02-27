TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in TJX Companies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,237,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $353,119,000 after purchasing an additional 375,002 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

