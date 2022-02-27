Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Argus currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UAA. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.