Robert E. Hughes Sells 1,345 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

