Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

