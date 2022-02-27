Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $20.20.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
