Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 5,255 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $641.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $646.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $723.50. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $547.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

