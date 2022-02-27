National Asset Management Inc. Sells 673 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,595,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,239,000 after purchasing an additional 363,481 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 806,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 184,573 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

