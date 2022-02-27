Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM opened at $144.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.01 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

