UBS Group AG Sells 13,769 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.48% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $28,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82.

