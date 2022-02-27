Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 162,491 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after buying an additional 623,591 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

