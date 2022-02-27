United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 193 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $217.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -723.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.40 and a 200 day moving average of $226.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.