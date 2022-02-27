Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. 1,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDKOY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (IDKOY)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.