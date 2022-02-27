Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $605.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $585.00 to $605.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PANW. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $611.34.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ PANW opened at $569.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $519.52 and a 200 day moving average of $498.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,305.6% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.