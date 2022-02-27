Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RXT. BMO Capital Markets cut Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.45.
NASDAQ:RXT opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $26.43.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
