Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RXT. BMO Capital Markets cut Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.45.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.