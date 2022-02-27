Man Group plc Buys New Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.33 million, a PE ratio of -189.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

