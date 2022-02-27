United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 406 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $119.94 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $111.50 and a 1-year high of $151.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average of $137.22.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

