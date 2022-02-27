United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $379,000 in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 271,198 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,750,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $59.55 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10.

