United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,202.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.52. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

