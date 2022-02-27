United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 23,879 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,879 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 81.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

