United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $2,239,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,398,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Shares of FITB opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

