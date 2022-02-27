Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.35.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

NYSE LEV opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.