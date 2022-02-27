Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.35.
NYSE LEV opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.
About Lion Electric (Get Rating)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
