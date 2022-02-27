Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.35.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of LEV opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.