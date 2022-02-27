CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Lowered to $50.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAW. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.23.

Shares of LAW opened at $34.71 on Friday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

