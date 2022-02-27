B. Riley Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $25.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,909,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after buying an additional 848,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after buying an additional 284,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,662,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.