VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.87.
Shares of VMW opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average of $133.31.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
