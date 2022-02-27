VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.87.

Shares of VMW opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average of $133.31.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

