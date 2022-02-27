Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Annovis Bio worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 62,032 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 26.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 50.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANVS opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.89. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $132.00.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

