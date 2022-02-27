Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Reduced by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,702 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 106.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aflac by 12.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 48,486 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Aflac by 49.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Aflac by 6.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 28,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 70.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 53,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.