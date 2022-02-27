HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $4,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 522,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 76,447 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

