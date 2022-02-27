Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of GIL opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $26,035,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 673,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,625,000 after purchasing an additional 668,192 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 162.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 848,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 525,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

