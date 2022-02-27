StockNews.com Upgrades HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:HFC opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 719.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after buying an additional 993,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,130,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after buying an additional 769,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth approximately $22,592,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

